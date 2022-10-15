Thursday night, downtown Greenville was the happiest place on earth, during the during the 2022 Bras for the Cause Hunt County.
Bibbidy BRABiddy Boo was the theme for the 14th annual event that raised a magical amount of funds in the campaign toward the awareness and prevention of breast cancer.
The 2022 Bras for the Cause Hunt County celebrated everything connected to Walt Disney. The 155 entries in this year event raised $91,170 in voting conducted either in person or online. When added to two additional grants, organizers announced $361,710 was collected, allowing Bras For The Cause Hunt County to reach its stated goal of paying off “Tubby,” Hunt Regional Healthcare’s new mobile mammography coach named in memory of beloved local volunteer Tubby Adkisson.
The entry from Katy Hurry Ridge, “It Just Makes Cents to Get Your Mammogram,” won the very first Brabie Award for Most Online Votes category, created by L3Harris.
Other Brabies went out in categories including princesses and villains, Pixar Pals, theme park icons, Disney sidekicks and more.
Big crowds of people wandered along Lee Street Thursday evening, checking out all of the entries on display and casting votes at $1 each toward their favorites.
Friendlee posted the evening’s events live, including a pie in the face to Hunt County Sheriff Terry Jones. The pie-throwing winner offered the highest donation toward Bras For The Cause Hunt County.
The Express Employment Professionals were decorated as “100 Dalmations” as the company brought its team of Clydesdales and offered rides in its stagecoach for donations to the cause.
