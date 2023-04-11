More than a dozen businesses are scheduled to be on hand this Friday as the Greenville Board of Development hosts a manufacturing/industrial community job fair.
The free event is being held at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center, 5501 S Business Hwy 69, Greenville from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
As of Monday morning, the industries expected to attend are L3 Harris, Chelsea Building Products, Masonite International, International Grain and Cereals, NCH Corporation, Hunt Regional Hospital, Greenville ISD, Ascend Staffing, Kelly Services, Express Employment, Polara Enterprises, Royal Oak and Paris Junior College.
Additional information is available online the at www.greenvilletxjobs.com
While the local unemployment rate has been keeping fairly low in recent months, there is room for improvement, as the number of jobs being created is not keeping up with the demand for work.
Hunt County had more people on the job two months ago than during any other February in its history, according to the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC).
However, the latest report from the state agency revealed Hunt County’s unemployment rate rose to 4.8% in February from 4.3% January and was also above the 4.3% unemployment recorded in February 2022.
