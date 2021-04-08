Vehicles speed along eastbound Interstate 30, passing by a field of bluebonnets which are coming into bloom right before the Moulton Street/Business Highway 69 overpass in Greenville.
The bluebonnets are actually starting ahead of schedule this year. The Texas Department of Transportation notes that in general, the first flowers open about March 15 in the southern part of the state, and in the more northern part of the state, the first flowers may not show before May 1. The length of the flowering period is about a month.
