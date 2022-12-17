Sometimes, Santa wears a blue suit, such as when he makes stops at law enforcement agencies.
The Greenville Police Department is hosting a visit from Blue Santa this week.
Greenville Police Chief Chris Smith said the event is scheduled between 9 a.m. and noon and from 1 until 4 p.m. Wednesday in the records office of the police station at 3000 Lee St. in Greenville. All children attending will get a free picture taken with Blue Santa.
“The first 100 kids will get a free police Christmas ornament and a sweet treat,” Smith said in the announcement. “We’ll see you there.”
