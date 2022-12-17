121722 Blue Santa to visit GPD.jpg

Blue Santa rode with Batman in the 2015 downtown Greenville Christmas Parade. Blue Santa plans to return to town Wednesday for photos at the Greenville Police Department.

 Brad Kellar | Herald-Banner

Sometimes, Santa wears a blue suit, such as when he makes stops at law enforcement agencies.

The Greenville Police Department is hosting a visit from Blue Santa this week.

Greenville Police Chief Chris Smith said the event is scheduled between 9 a.m. and noon and from 1 until 4 p.m. Wednesday in the records office of the police station at 3000 Lee St. in Greenville. All children attending will get a free picture taken with Blue Santa.

“The first 100 kids will get a free police Christmas ornament and a sweet treat,” Smith said in the announcement. “We’ll see you there.”

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you