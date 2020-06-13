QUINLAN — A small group of individuals conducting a Black Lives Matter march and rally Friday night in Quinlan was reportedly met with confrontations from pedestrians and passing motorists, but there was no violence and no arrests were made.
“We did meet with some people that wanted to disturb the peace,” said Joselyn Romero, one of the organizers of the event. “They were trying to start something with us, but we were having none of it.”
About 15 people participated in the “Black Lives Matter March For Justice” which began at the headquarters of the Quinlan Police Department. Romero, 22, said they were immediately met with protesters on the opposite side of Main Street, waving Confederate flags and yelling racial slurs.
“There were a lot of people over there that supported them,” Romero said. “We had a few more people come up on our side as well.”
Romero said the marchers heard the same taunts and yells from multiple passing motorists along the route, which continued to the McDonald’s in Quinlan.
“Then it got a little bit more intense,” she said, adding several people walked up to confront the protesters, some more than once. One individual was particularly vocal.
“He kept trying to rip the signs out of our hands,” Romero said. “It was just crazy.”
The opposition was met by members of the Quinlan Police Department, but no one was taken into custody.
Among those marching with Romero’s group was Tyler Tyndell, who hosted the “Bridge of Unity — A Prayer Meeting” at Graham Park in Greenville Tuesday evening.
Friday’s event was one of several which have been held in Hunt and Rockwall counties in response to the to the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, none of which have resulted in violence, looting or rioting.
Romero said her group doesn’t have any more events planned in the near future, but she hopes those that have taken place will help change people’s minds about racial justice issues.
“There is a lot more work to be done,” she said. “This was just a seed to be planted.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.