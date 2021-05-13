Uptown Forum intends Saturday to celebrate the life of the late Dennis Strickland, with a birthday party feasting displays of visual and performing arts.
The shopping center at 2610 Lee Street in Greenville will host the event between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and is scheduled to include performances from Laura Irrgang. Amy Smith and the cast of Newsies, Janis Diane, Jon McDaniel, Margaret Smith and the Vaughn Dance Performing Arts! Artists in action!
Art exhibits will be featured from David Zvanut, Brandon Adams, Maegan Lostal-Kirschner, Bonny Murphy, Cathy Smithey, Mason Mershawn, Daniel Ryland, Pamela Edwards, Jennifer Owen and Laura Irrgang.
A brief presentation of birthday cake and sangria is scheduled at 1 p.m.
Strickland was the original host of the popular “Hump Day Happy Hour” each Wednesday at the Texan Theater. Strickland, who would start each event by leading the crowd with singing “Well, in Greenville, Texas, it’s always five o’clock, because the courthouse clock always says five o’clock” was reported to have passed away November 18, 2020 at his Greenville residence. In remembrance, a crowd, which had gathered for next Wednesday’s scheduled Hump Day Happy Hour, came outside the theater and shouted “It’s five o’clock!” as an impromptu parade passed by.
