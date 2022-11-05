Friends and family members of the late Jonathan Price gathered in Wolfe City Saturday to honor his memory and celebrate his life.
His sister, Raylisa Price, said the event at the Wolfe City Park was to have a chance for everyone to unwind from the circumstances of the previous two years.
“We have a food truck here,” she said of the vehicle from Papa’s Cowboy Kitchen, which provided free barbecue sandwiches. “We’ve go some more food coming and we’re just really laying back and remembering Jonathan on his birthday.”
Price’s birthday would have been Thursday, Nov. 3.
Jurors in the 354th District Court found Shaun Lucas not guilty in late September on a charge of murder, agreeing with defense attorneys who claimed the former Wolfe City Police Department officer was justified in using deadly force against the unarmed Price outside of a convenience store in the city on the night of Oct. 3, 2020.
An athletic facility at Price’s alma mater is also being dedicated in his honor.The Wolfe City Independent School District took recently voted to officially name the facility next to the football stadium as the Jonathan Price Fieldhouse.
The formal dedication for the field house is expected in mid-February.
