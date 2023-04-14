AUSTIN — Roughly 42% of Texans skip or ration doses of prescription medication due to high costs. A Texas bill aims to fix that.
The Texas House passed a bill Wednesday that would lower the cost of prescription drugs by creating a wholesale prescription drug importation program with Canada.
Authored by Round Rock Democrat state Rep. James Talarico, House Bill 25 directs the state Health and Human Services Commission to create a program allowing Texas to safely bring affordable prescription drugs into the state.
Lawmakers said this will expand competition, increase supply and decrease price.
“Right now, our constituents, Texans, are having to choose between their medications and their rent. They’re having to choose between their medications and their groceries. We can fix that with this bill,” Talarico said. “We can help ensure that Texans can afford the prescription drugs they need for themselves and for their families.”
House Bill 25 passed in the house 144-1.
Wichita Falls Republican state Rep. James Frank, who also authored the bill, said Americans pay at least twice as much as Canadians for prescription drugs that are often made in the United States.
While the bill targets an exchange with Canada, Frank said he is open to similar exchanges with European countries.
“I am totally pro-business, but I am pro-free enterprise and a functioning market, and this is not a functioning market,” Frank said.
Support for the bill is a rare show of bipartisanship not only at the state level but also the federal level.
The bill follows a pathway set up by the Trump Administration in 2020 under their Department of Health and Human Services, then led by current Texas state Rep. Brian Harrison, R-Midlothian, and is supported by the Biden Administration.
Harrison said roughly 80% of active pharmaceutical ingredients are already imported from abroad.
He said under the program, the state will identify a seller that is licensed to sell wholesale drugs by Health Canada, and who would be registered as a foreign seller. It will then identify one importer who’s a U.S. licensed wholesale distributor or pharmacist.
He added that testing will be conducted as required by statute for authenticity to ensure that the drugs meet established specifications and standards.
The drugs will then be relabeled with Food and Drug Administration-approved labeling for sale in America.
Harrison added that the bill sets up protocols “with consumer safety in mind.”
“We were never going to compromise the safety of American citizens,” he said.
The bill also has support in the Texas Senate with state Sen. Charles Perry, R-Lubbock, authoring a senate version.
He said during a press conference Wednesday that he has “no doubt” that it will receive a unanimous, favorable committee vote as well as a unanimous, favorable vote on the Senate floor and be signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott.
“This is one of those nonpartisan, bipartisanship issues, and this is when Texas shines the best,” Perry said.
