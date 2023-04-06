AUSTIN — The Texas Senate approved two bills Wednesday that would prevent “rogue” elected attorneys from not prosecuting certain cases.
Senate Bill 20 prohibits district, criminal district and county attorneys with criminal jurisdiction from refusing to prosecute any type of criminal offense. It also provides that a policy of non-prosecution constitutes official misconduct and is grounds for removal.
SB 20, by Houston Republican state Sen. Joan Huffman, clarifies that a judge’s “persistent or willful violation” of the law for setting bail is grounds for removal.
“I think the intent of the legislation is clear. We don't want prosecutors saying, ‘I’m not prosecuting that crime. We don't want to prosecute that crime in this county or this city,’” Huffman said.
The bill was crafted in response to local elected prosecutors who said they would not prosecute cases related to abortions or elections.
Huffman added that prosecutors will still maintain their discretion on not to prosecute a specific case for lack of evidence or other reasons, but may not choose to not prosecute an entire class of cases such as abortions.
“Elected and appointed officers, including prosecuting attorneys take an oath of affirmation to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States in this state,” Huffman said. “Unfortunately, certain Texas prosecutors have joined a trend of adopting internal policies and refusing to prosecute particular laws. These actions set a dangerous precedent and severely undermine the authority of the legislature.”
Huffman added that the bill does not include the attorney general.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick named the bill a top priority this legislative session “because it is unacceptable that rogue district attorneys and judges, primarily in big cities, are not following our laws.
“Texans unapologetically believe in the rule of law and expect their judges and district attorneys to follow Texas law,” Patrick said in a statement. “These bills send a clear message that their delinquent behavior will not be tolerated.”
