AUSTIN — The Texas Senate passed a bill Wednesday requiring college athletes compete according to their sex assigned at birth.
Senate Bill 15 was filed in response to transgender athletes such as Lia Thompson, a transgender woman swimmer from Austin who became the first NCAA transgender national champion.
It passed 19-10, along party lines. State Sen. Juan Hinojosa, D-McAllen, and state Sen. Nathan Johnson, D-Dallas, were present but did not vote.
State Sen. Mayes Middleton, R-Galveston and the bill’s author, said during the initial reading of the bill on Tuesday that the issue is about fairness.
“We hope every woman in this great state has a fair opportunity at athletic excellence through achievement and this bill protects that opportunity,” Middleton said.
Protecting women's sports was named a top priority of the Republican Party of Texas and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, also a Republican.
“In athletic competitions across America, statistics show the reality that men can run and swim faster, throw farther and jump higher than women. This is common knowledge. To pretend otherwise denies all women athletes the right to compete on a level playing field,” Patrick said.
“Women have been fighting for equality in sports for decades and have achieved massive success as athletes. Allowing men to play women’s college sports, in denial of basic common sense, deprives them of the right to be the best in their sport,” he added.
Last session, legislators passed a law that bars transgender female youth from participating in school-sanctioned female sports in grades K-12.
Lawmakers in both chambers have spent the last two weeks hearing and debating a series of anti-LGBTQ bills including ones that ban drag events in public libraries, prohibit transgender youth health care, and bar youth from changing their sex on their birth certificates.
Andrea Segovia with the Transgender Education Network of Texas, or TENT, said the passage of the bill is heartbreaking.
She said participation in sports builds camaraderie and self-esteem and that by denying transpeople access to participating in sports, it is another obstacle in their participation in public life.
“If you can't socially be who you are, that's also really important,” Segovia said. “For you not to be able to fit in with your peers, that's detrimental to some people.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.