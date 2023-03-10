AUSTIN — A Texas bill seeks to close the five remaining juvenile prisons by 2030.
House Bill 4356, filed by state Rep. James Talarico, a Round Rock Democrat, would create a new system that invests in rehabilitation rather than incarceration, he said.
“Prisons are designed, isolated, shamed, dehumanized. As a former educator, I don’t know of any child who gets better with isolation, shame or dehumanization,” Talarico said.
State lawmakers have worked to close at least eight centers since 2007. Even so, about 600 children remain in the state’s five juvenile detention centers.
About half of them are on suicide watch, and 84% have serious, unmet mental health needs, data shows.
In addition, about 95% have experienced household trauma or neglect, which is being exacerbated by the current system, Talarico added.
“Child prisons are a failed policy experiment,” Talarico said. “Our system is taking kids who have experienced violence and turning them into experts in violence. That’s why this system hasn’t worked, doesn’t work and will never work.”
The bill would dissolve the Texas Juvenile Justice Department and replace it with the Office of Youth Safety and Rehabilitation.
That office would divert the roughly $300 million in state funding traditionally allocated to the Juvenile Justice Department to building a new system that focuses on rehabilitating kids closer to home through diversion programs.
This would include building secure rehab centers for kids deemed a risk to themselves or others, Talarico said.
A report by the Texas Tribune last year found that youth prisoners were being trapped in their cells for 22 hours a day, and told to urinate in water bottles and defecate on the floor.
In a joint statement, Fair and Just Prosecution and Youth Correctional Leaders for Justice said youth prisons leave children further traumatized and less able to pursue a productive and positive adult future, largely because the system continues to rely on “archaic, dangerous, adult-style correctional institutions.”
The letter, which included Texas elected prosecutors and former Juvenile Justice Department directors, called for the closing of youth prison facilities and proposed turning them into small rehabilitative and home-like facilities.
“By any measure, our overuse of incarceration for youth is ineffective, inefficient and inhumane,” the letter said.
