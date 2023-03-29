AUSTIN — A Texas bill that would offer additional funding to rural law enforcement agencies received unanimous support in the state Senate on Tuesday.
Senate Bill 22 would create a grant program for salary assistance and the purchase of new equipment for rural sheriff’s departments. It will now move to the state’s lower chamber.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a Republican, named the bill one of his top 30 priorities this session.
“For the first time in Texas history, the state is assisting in funding law enforcement in rural counties,” Patrick said. “In Texas, we believe in the rule of law. By passing SB 22, the Texas Senate has reiterated its commitment to supporting the brave men and women of law enforcement.”
Some elected sheriffs earn just over $30,000 per year, while their deputies earn less than that. Patrick said the low wages, in part due to the small tax base of those communities, make it difficult to recruit and retain officers.
SB 22 would make additional funding available to sheriff’s and prosecutor’s offices located in the 236 Texas counties with a population of less than 300,000.
It would provide $350 million to help increase pay for sheriffs, deputies, jailers and prosecutors; hire backups; and purchase vehicles, firearms and safety equipment.
Jennifer Szimanski, public affairs director for the law enforcement organization CLEAT, said the organization supports SB 22, “as it provides an avenue for rural agencies that are lacking in resources and funds that would improve public safety and training.”
