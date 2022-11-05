Hunt County voters turned out in big numbers to cast early ballots for the Nov. 8 elections, but it was not immediately known whether they set a new record for early voting in a midterm election.
The Hunt County Voter Administration building was packed each day through the past two weeks with people waiting outside the door at some points.
Early voting ended at 7 p.m. Friday, although the turnout may have been impacted by the strong storms, which were forecast to cross the region during the afternoon and evening.
As of Friday morning, 13,138 people had voted early, 20.38% of Hunt County’s 64,437 registered voters. Polls will be open between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Herald-Banner will be updating the election returns as they become available online at heraldbanner.com
There are multiple federal and statewide positions — including a hotly contested governor’s race — that are on the ballot this year, along with several important local issues.Sample ballots are posted online at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.electionsampleballots.
All local county races are listed as ‘Unopposed Declared Elected” but are still on Page 2 of each ballot as required by law.Municipal elections to be decided include a senior citizen tax freeze for Hunt County residents and a proposed bond issue for the Greenville Independent School District.
If approved, under Hunt County’s proposed tax freeze the owner of a home with a homestead exemption – which must be filed with the Hunt County Central Appraisal District – would never see their Hunt County property taxes increase if the Appraisal District’s records show they are over 65 or are legally disabled
The Greenville ISD has set a bond election for $136.5 million in facilities, including replacements of the district’s current LP Waters Early Childhood Center for an estimated cost of $31.4 million, and middle school for about $105.1 million.
The Quinlan Independent School District has a $25 million bond package on the ballot, to pay for instructional facilities and a transportation facility.Hunt County voters served by the Terrell ISD will be deciding on a $115 million bond for new school facilities.
The Leonard Independent School District is seeking approval of $39.5 million in bonds for a new elementary campus, vocational agriculture facility addition and a partial renovation of the existing intermediate campus into a career readiness/CTE facility.
Hunt County’s newest municipality, the City of Poetry, is seeking the approval of the establishment of a 1.5% sales and use tax, to pay for the maintenance and repair of local streets.
The City of West Tawakoni election is hosting an election for the city council, including the Mayor and Places 2 and 4. However, there are no candidates listed and all of the races will be decided by write-in votes.
Those wanting additional information can contact the Hunt County Elections Administration Office at 903-454-5467 or online at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.election or visit the Texas Secretary of State elections division web site at www.votetexas.gov
