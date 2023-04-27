The Hunt County Fair wraps up this weekend, but is saving some of its biggest events for the final days.
Thursday night features the Junior Market Steer Show at 5:30 p.m., while Mike Ryan is performing live, with special guest Josh Ward.
Friday includes the Livestock Judging Contest at 9 a.m., along with the Shop Project Project Show, with Pecos & The Rooftops and special guest Hayden McBride on the main stage that night.
Saturday’s schedule includes the Creative Cooking Contest in the morning, the 2023 Buyers Barbecue at noon and the 2023 Sale Of Champions starting in the Livestock Arena at 1 p.m.
Mark Chestnutt is performing that night, with special guests Cody Wayne, Lane Hunt, Cody Cresswell and Brendan Lira.
Sunday’s finale includes a Celebracion del Cinco De Mayo.
The Hunt County Fairgrounds are located at 9800 Jack Finney Blvd., Greenville. Tickets are $10 each for adults and $5 for kids before 8 p.m. and $20/$10 after 8 each night. Gates open at 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon Saturdays and Sundays.
Armbands for all you can ride specials are available each night of the Fair. Details are available at https://www.huntcountyfair.net/p/2023-fair/tickets--deals2
Those seeking information on the 2023 Fair can contact 903-454-1503 or visit huntcountyfair.net
