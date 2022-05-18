A display of historic and vintage aircraft is still scheduled in Hunt County this weekend, as the Commemorative Air Force hosts the Barnstormer Saturday Fly-In.
The event is scheduled 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Majors Field, the City of Greenville Municipal Airport.
Weather could be a factor. The National Weather Service forecast as of Wednesday afternoon was calling for a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between Friday night and Saturday morning Otherwise, conditions should be very nice, with partly sunny skies and a high in the mid-80s predicted for Saturday afternoon.
Admission and parking are free for the show, which will include a variety of craft presented by the Confederate Air Force, the largest flying museum in the world.
Among the aircraft expected to be on display is “Ikes Bird”, and Aero Commander L-26B, the smallest plane ever to fly as Air Force One when it was used by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
A Douglas R4D, “Ready For Duty”, the Navy version of the DC-3, is also scheduled to appear. The aircraft also stopped at Majors Field during a Commemorative Air Force Fly-in in November 2021.
Several of the owners of the historic aircraft which will be presented during the event are purchasing opportunities for rides.
Additional information on Saturday’s Fly-In and the Commemorative Air Force is available online at https://www.ikesbird.org/greenville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.