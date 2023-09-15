The Trevor Wade Daniel Foundation is holding the Be Brave Family Fun Day Fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 at Greenville Christian, 8420 Jack Finney Blvd.
The foundation combats childhood cancer and its effect through building awareness, funding research, inspiring hope and supporting patients and families. The foundation provides support primarily through social work departments at Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin area children’s hospitals.
The activities at Greenville Christian include food trucks, a kids zone with a bubble truck and a Gaming Zoocrew truck.
Also planned are a fun run/walk for all ages at 8 a.m. with a cost of $25 per person, a super-sized volleyball tournament at 9 a.m. with a cost of $60 per team and a home run derby at 10 a.m. with the cost of $10 for five balls.
Participants can purchase a wrist band for $15 that includes an inflatable obstacle course, game truck, bubble truck and cards for kids.
The foundation is named for Trevor Wade Daniel, a Greenville Christian student who bravely battled lymphoma for several years before passing away in 2021 at the age of 12.
