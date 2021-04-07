Authorities in Hunt County were seeking the whereabouts of a missing teenager Wednesday morning.
Alana Franco, 15, was reported missing from Celeste since February 25. Franco was described as having brown hair and brown eyes, is 5 feet and 2 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. Franco may still be in the local area or may travel to Greenville, Celeste, Watauga, Ladonia or Caddo Mills. Franco is biracial, White and Hispanic and her ears are pierced.
Anyone with information concerning Franco is asked to contact the Greenville Police Department at 903-455-4220 or their local law enforcement agency.
