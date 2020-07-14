The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a deputy responded Sunday morning to a call of an unresponsive child who was found in a swimming pool.
A GoFundMe page has been created to help assist the family.
Sheriff Randy Meeks issued a press release indicating his office received a 911 call at around 11:30 a.m. Sunday about an unresponsive 2-year-old male that had been found in a pool in the 600 block of Lewald Circle near West Tawakoni.
Upon the deputy’s arrival, he observed that AMR personnel were performing CPR on the child, who was transported to the Hunt Regional Hospital in Quinlan where life-saving measures continued. The child was flown to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas, and his status had not been released as of press time Tuesday.
The preliminary investigation determined the child had wandered off at some point at which time a search began by the adults at the location before he was found floating in the pool at which point they immediately called 911 and began CPR.
“This is a horrible situation where a family was enjoying a Sunday afternoon and in the blink of an eye, everything changed,” Meeks said. “My thoughts and prayers are with that little boy and his family and I ask that everyone take a moment and say a prayer that he makes a full recovery.
The GoFundMe page was posted at ”https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-stanfords?utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&fbclid=IwAR34IcrOc3D3fHSAfo__8JVUgIeSRjmD_c5u_fXHd1KIG30In74-_G_EzrI.
