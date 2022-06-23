AUSTIN — Two additional cases of monkeypox have been reported in Dallas County, the county’s health and human services department announced Wednesday. The cases were identified on Monday and Tuesday through preliminary positive test results, health officials said. The individuals had recently traveled to Mexico and Spain. Health authorities are monitoring those who had direct contact with the patients, as well as working with the airlines and state and local health officials to contact airline passengers and others who may have been in contact with them on all flights from Spain to Dallas and Mexico to Dallas. The patients have not been hospitalized, are isolated and recovering at home, and do not pose a known risk to others at this time, officials said in the Wednesday news release. Dr. Philip Huang, director of Dallas County Health and Human Services, said in the release that even though health authorities have determined that there is little known risk to the general public at this time, his department is actively working with local health care providers to ensure they are they are prepared to recognize monkeypox and report suspected cases to public health officials. Monkeypox cases have slowly been spreading globally. Texas reported its first monkeypox case of 2022 in Dallas County on June 7. That individual had recently traveled to Mexico. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, Texas has four total reported monkeypox cases. As of Wednesday, 23 states and the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases, per CDC data. The monkeypox virus spreads between people primarily through direct contact with infectious sores, scabs or body fluids. It also can be spread by respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, the release said, or through intimate contact between people.