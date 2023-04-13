We will soon know who will be “The Voice of Hunt County.”
The inaugural event serves as a fundraiser for CASA for Hunt County and works similarly to the NBC Television show “The Voice.”
From an initial pool of 60 contestants, 20 finalists were selected to perform this weekend, according to Lori Cope with CASA for Hunt County.
“There will be 20 contestants Friday night, then 12 contestants on Saturday night,” Cope said.
Those in attendance for the live audience each night will be making the decisions on who will continue.
The competitions begin at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Greenville Municipal Auditorium. Tickets are $30 for Adults and $15 for children under 16.
The show benefits CASA for Hunt County and all token sales, concessions, and T-shirt sales go toward assisting the agency, while the individual chosen as “The Voice of Hunt County” will win a $1,000 grand prize.
Tickets are available in advance at showtimeatthegma.com or at the door.
Additional information is available at the contest’s web site at https://www.thevoiceofhuntcounty.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.