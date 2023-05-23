During the Memorial Day weekend, Hunt County will again honor Audie Murphy, the most decorated American soldier of World War II, as well as all military veterans and those serving the United States.
The annual Audie Murphy Day event will also pay tribute to two of Murphy’s relatives who have passed away during the last year, including one who was a frequent visitor to the annual celebration hosted by the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum in Greenville.
Audie Murphy Day, Saturday, May 27, centers on Murphy’s life. A true hero, Murphy was born in Hunt County and went to school through the eighth grade in Celeste. Murphy enlisted in the Army in Greenville on his 18th birthday and during his three years of active service,
Murphy received every decoration of valor that the United States had to offer, some of them more than once, including five decorations by France and Belgium. Among his 33 awards and decorations is the Medal of Honor, the highest military award for bravery that can be given to any individual in the United States of America.
Murphy went on to become a successful actor, appearing in 44 feature films, including his life story “To Hell and Back.”
Activities begin Thursday, as Murphy’s movie, “The Red Badge of Courage” will be shown at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Texan Theater, 2712 Lee Street in downtown Greenville
Saturday’s schedule begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center, 5501 Highway 69 South in Greenville, with a full lineup of speakers and guests,including an oral interview video that was conducted with fellow soldier and one of Audie’s childhood friends Bill Caldwell.
Murphy’s family members in attendance will be recognized, and a moment of silence will be presented for James “Skip” Murphy, Audie’s son, and for Nadene Murphy of Princeton, Audie’s sister.
Activities move to the museum, 600 Interstate 30 East, during the afternoon, and where, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. there will be a pup tent set-up, including field gear and equipment a soldier would have been issued during WWII by the 3rd Infantry Division, 7th Regiment, A Company reenactor group.
All activities at the civic center will be free but a regular admission charge of $6 adults, $4 seniors/veterans and $2 students will apply to enter the Museum. Additional information is available by contacting the museum at 903-450-4502 or on the website at www.amacmuseum.com
