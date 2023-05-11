To honor and remember this nation’s military heroes, Audie Murphy Day will be Saturday, May 27. This annual event, which is free and open to the public, is hosted by the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum to celebrate Audie Leon Murphy, the most decorated combat soldier of World War II, as well as military veterans and those currently serving our country.
Audie Murphy Day, May 27, centers on the life of Audie Murphy, a native son of Hunt County, war hero, Hollywood film star and accomplished songwriter.
Some of the featured speakers will include Dr. David Smith, author of A Price of Valor and A New Force At Sea: George Dewey and the Rise of the American Navy, an oral interview video that was conducted with fellow soldier and one of Audie’s childhood friends Bill Caldwell, a presentation by Melissa Marks on Audie’s plane crash and a zoom Q&A with David Morrell, author of First Blood.
From 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on the museum grounds there will be a pup tent set-up, including field gear and equipment a soldier would have been issued during WWII by the 3rd Infantry Division, 7th Regiment, A Company reenactor group.
In addition, the bestselling movie Red Badge of Courage starring Audie Murphy will be shown at 2pm and 7pm at the Texan Theater on Friday, May 26th.
Saturday morning’s events will be at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center at 5501 Hwy 69 South in Greenville and the afternoon and evening events will move to the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum located at 600 I-30 East in Greenville.
All activities at the civic center will be free but a regular admission charge of $6 adults, $4 seniors/veterans and $2 students will apply to enter the museum.
Contact the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum at 903-450-4502 or visit the website at www.amacmuseum.com for additional information.
Funding for this event is provided in part by the City of Greenville Hotel/Motel Occupancy Tax Revenues.
