Greenville had its turn, now Farmersville is planning to host its annual celebration of the legacy of Audie Murphy, a Hunt County native and the most decorated American soldier of World War II.
Murphy’s late sister Nadene will also be remembered during the event. week
Farmersville will present Audie Murphy Day Friday and Saturday of the coming week.
Activities begin at 5 p.m. Friday with an Audie Murphy exhibit at the Farmersville Heritage Museum, 107 Farmersville Parkway. A showing of Murphy’s autobiographical movie, “To Hell and Back,” will be presented at the Fine Arts On Main, 135 S. Main Street.
The main events are scheduled Saturday and include the Audie Murphy Day Parade, a Veterans Luncheon and an exhibit of unknown soldiers.
This year’s Audie Murphy Day observance is being held in remembrance of Nadene Murphy Lokey of Princeton, who passed away on Jan. 31.
Additional information and a complete schedule of events for Audie Murphy Day are available online at https://www.farmersvilletx.com/news_detail_T28_R90.php
Murphy was born just south of Celeste on June 20, 1924 and went to school through the 8th grade in Celeste.
Murphy enlisted in the Army in Greenville on his 18th birthday and during his three years of active service, Murphy received every decoration of valor that the United States had to offer, some of them more than once, including five decorations by France and Belgium.
Among his 33 awards and decorations is the Medal of Honor, the highest military award for bravery that can be given to any individual in the United States of America.
On Jan. 26, 1945, near the village of Holtzwihr, Murphy’s forward positions came under German attack. Facing six Panzer tanks, Murphy ordered his men to fall back to better their defenses as he mounted an abandoned, burning tank destroyer.
With a single machine gun, Murphy fought against the advance for almost an hour, despite being wounded in the leg. Murphy later led his troops on a counterattack which succeeded in driving the Germans from Holtzwihr.
Following the war, actor James Cagney saw Murphy’s photo on the cover of Life Magazine and invited him to Hollywood. Over the next 25 years, Audie made 44 feature films.
