A celebration of the life of Audie Murphy, Hunt County native who went on to become the most decorated American soldier of World War II, is planned this weekend.
Activities for the annual Audie Murphy Day are scheduled to start Saturday morning at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center, 5501 Highway 69 South in Greenville, before moving over during the afternoon to the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum, 600 I-30 Frontage Road in Greenville.
All activities at the civic center will be free. A regular admission charge of $6 adults, $4 seniors/veterans and $2 students will apply to enter the museum.
A preview of the event, with showings of the classic western movie “Night Passage”, featuring Murphy and Jimmy Stewart, are scheduled at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. today at the Texan Theater, 2712 Lee Street in Greenville.
This is the 26th year that Murphy’s life and career is being honored locally and the event is also designed to pay tribute to all veterans.
