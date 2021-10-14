A Wills Point man has had an attorney appointed to represent him, after being arrested for allegedly attacking a Hunt County law enforcement officer.
Howard Keith Turbeville, 63, was being held Thursday morning in the Hunt County Detention Center on one count each of aggravated assault against a public servant with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest. Total bond was set at $205,000.
Turbeville filed a writ of habeas corpus with the 196th District Court, seeking the appointment of an attorney, which was granted Wednesday by Judge Andrew Bench.
Jail records indicate that Turbeveille was taken into custody by the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, with the resisting arrest incident allegedly occurring on Saturday.
Aggravated assault against a public servant is typically filed as a first degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison.
