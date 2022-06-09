Art lovers in the Greenville area will have an opportunity to mix and mingle with artists and peruse their work at the All Artists' Reception at At the Top Art Gallery in the Uptown Forum this Saturday, from 1-4 p.m.
The come-and-go gathering will include a presentation about art and literary marketing by Commerce photographer/author Rick Parent, who has written two books that tell stories about the wolves he's adopted and taken into his home: “Hunter Chronicles” and “Windsong.”
The event will also include an open juried art contest, so attendees are encouraged to bring some of their own art for entry into the contest. Prizes will be awarded at 3:30 p.m. and the work will be displayed in the front window of the Uptown Forum.
Those with questions about the reception or At the Top Gallery may call 903-461-9110.
