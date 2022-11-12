Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Eastern North and Central Texas. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A Freeze Warning means that the season's first episode of sub-freezing temperatures are likely to occur. * PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... These conditions will kill sensitive plants and residents are advised to protect tender vegetation. In addition, exposed outdoor plumbing should be insulated. &&