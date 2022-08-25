As Texas trigger law takes effect, state leaders take partisan aims at abortion

AUSTIN — Texas gubernatorial candidates and other state leaders doubled down on their abortion stances Thursday, the first day the state’s new trigger law took effect.
The new law bans all abortions from the point of conception except in instances where the life of the pregnant person is at risk. It also toughens the punishment for those involved in performing an abortion with up to life in prison and fines no less than $100,000.
Last September, a state law known as the Heartbeat Act took effect, deputizing citizens to sue those who may have aided a person receiving an abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected, around six weeks of pregnancy. The unique law was replicated in other states.
At the same time, state lawmakers passed a trigger law that banned all abortion including in the instances of rape or incest 30 days after the U.S. Supreme Court issued a judgment ending Roe v. Wade. While SCOTUS deemed there is no constitutional right to an abortion in late June, the official judgment was not issued until July 27, officially starting the 30-day clock.
Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke, a Democrat looking to unseat Gov. Greg Abbott in his search for a third term, is using the issue to rally voters, particularly as 85% of Texans said they do not support a complete ban on abortions, a recent Texas Politics Poll found.
“I think it's really important that we recognize that many, many women in the state of Texas will not have the resources or the freedom or the ability to travel out of state to literally seek this life-saving health care,” O’Rourke said during a press event Thursday. “What we see in Texas today under Greg Abbott is an attack on their health care on their very lives, and especially those at the lower end of the economic spectrum.”
O’Rourke’s campaign also released a new TV ad Thursday that features several women discussing the impact the law will have on their lives and ability to make decisions that they say are best for their families.
He later tweeted that Abbott’s abortion stances are “too extreme for Texas.”
“On his watch, the state is actively fighting to restrict women from receiving an abortion even in cases where they will die without one,” O’Rourke said.
Democratic Lt. Gov. Candidate Mike Collier and attorney general candidate Rochelle Garza teamed up in their own ad each declaring what they will do to ensure abortion rights are returned to Texans and that decision remains between families and their health care providers.
“My daughter was three months old when Roe fell,” Garza said. “I am in this fight for her so that she can decide if, when or how to start a family.”
Abbott’s campaign fired back with its own 30-second ad calling O’Rourke’s abortion stance extreme, and stating the candidate favors abortions at any time during a pregnancy.
The Republican Party of Texas praised the start of the stronger restrictions, stating that with the law in place, “Texas is demonstrating to the rest of the country that we will always protect life and defend the unborn.”
The party also promised to continue to pursue additional legislative options that would prevent any Texas association with abortions.
“The Republican Party of Texas believes every life matters and is created in the image of God,” it said in a campaign email. “We always have and always will give a voice to the voiceless, because their God-given rights matter too.”
