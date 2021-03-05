A Wills Point man was being held in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center Friday, charged with multiple counts of indecent exposure.
The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office issued an announcement noting that at approximately 4:34 p.m. The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to indecent exposure. Deputies contacted the complainant who reported she was shopping at the Dollar Store in the 11000 block of FM 751. The complainant advised when she left the store a white Dodge pickup had backed in beside her vehicle. The complainant stated as she opened the door to her vehicle, the driver of the white Dodge truck opened his door, placing the complainant between the two doors. The complainant stated when she turned and looked at the male subject in the white Dodge truck, the male subject exposed himself to her. The white male then drove away and the complainant was able to capture the vehicles license plate number and other distinctive characteristics of the vehicle with her cell phone camera.
The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division began following up on the report and obtained an arrest warrant for the actor. On Thursday, Weston Karl Oxford Bramhall, 21, Wills Point, was taken into custody and booked into the Hunt County jail on the charge of indecent exposure. Bramhall’s bond was set at $2,500.
Bramhall was also charged with a separate count of indecent exposure from the Terrell Police Department, with an additional $5,000 bond.
