Another intoxication manslaughter indictment has been issued in connection with a fatal crash in Hunt County.
Hunter McDaniel James, 29, of Greenville was taken into custody Thursday afternoon on one count each of intoxication manslaughter with a motor vehicle, unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
The intoxication manslaughter charge was in relation to an indictment apparently issued sealed in October by the Hunt County grand jury.
Additional details, including the bonds set on the charges, were not immediately available.
Intoxication manslaughter is a second degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.
It was not immediately known whether James has an attorney, or whether he would be seeking the appointment of a defense counsel to represent him by filing a writ of habeas corpus through the Hunt County district courts.
There currently at least four intoxication manslaughter cases pending in Hunt County.
