A local man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly driving while intoxicated, fleeing from police officers and causing damage to multiple vehicles.
Jose Domingo Aguilar was taken into custody by the Greenville Police Department in the 900 block of Commerce Drive.
Officers were dispatched to 75 calls, took four people into custody and filed eight reports.
• Aguilar, 23, of Greenville, was taken into custody and charged with one count each of driving while intoxicated and evading arrest/detention. While the initial police report indicated Aguilar was also charged with failure to give information/render aid, records with the Hunt County Detention Center show Aguilar remaining in the jail Wednesday afternoon, charged with DWI, evading arrest and three counts of accident involving damage to vehicles. Aguilar was being held in lieu of a total of $11,500 bond.
• Solana Lynn Batchelor of Quinlan was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.
• Lori Denise Brown of Greenville was taken into custody on one count each of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram in a Drug Free Zone and possession of marijuana less than two ounces in a Drug Free Zone.
• Sarah Ann Hibdon of Greenville was taken into custody on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram in a Drug Free Zone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.