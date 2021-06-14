A Mineola man is in custody in Hunt County, after he was arrested over the weekend for allegedly having an improper relationship with a student.
Toby Dylan Harle, 24, was taken into custody Saturday afternoon by the Greenville Police Department. He remained in the Hunt County Detention Center Monday morning on one count of improper relationship between educator and student and was being held in lieu of $60,000 bond.
No additional details concerning the charge were immediately released and it was not known whether Harle has an attorney or would be seeking the appointment of a defense counsel by filing a writ of habeas corpus with the district courts in Hunt County.
The charge is typically filed as a second degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.