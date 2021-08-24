A Hunt County man was arrested Monday for the alleged sexual assault of a child.
Robert James Wallen, 45, of Quinlan, was taken into custody Monday afternoon by the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office on a writ filed through the 196th District Court on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Wallen remained in custody Tuesday morning in the Hunt County Detention Center, being held in lieu of $300,000 bond.
It was not immediately known whether Wallen had an attorney, or would be filing a writ of habeas corpus with the Hunt County District Courts, seeking the appointment of a defense counsel.
Aggravated sexual assault of a child is a first degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison.
