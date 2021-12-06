A Greenville woman has been charged with robbery, in connection with a reported Sunday afternoon shoplifting which resulted in injuries to an employee of a local business.
Janelle Charrier, 41, remained in custody in the Hunt County Detention Center Monday afternoon, being held in lieu of a total of $60,500 bond on one count each of robbery, evading arrest and possession of marijuana less than two ounces, as well as three counts of possession of a controlled substance.
The Greenville Police Department issued a statement Monday, indicating that at approximately 1:48 p.m. Sunday officers were dispatched to a disturbance at 3812 Wesley.
The officers determineda shoplifter injured one of the clerks who was attempting to detain the individual for theft. Thesuspect was arrested a short time later after attempting to evade officers.
Due to the injuries caused by the suspect in the incident Charrier was charged with robbery along with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. The injury incurred by the store clerk was minor.
Robbery is typically classified as a second-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.
It was unknown as of Monday whether Charrier has an attorney, or whether she intends to file a writ of habeas corpus with the Hunt County district courts in seeking the appointment of a defense counsel.
