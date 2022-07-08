The Hunt County Sheriff's Office released a statement this afternoon concerning an arrest earlier today following a pursuit which started outside of a game room:
On July 8, 2022 Hunt County Sheriff’s deputies were attempting to make a traffic stop on a motorcycle leaving the game room on FM 751 in Quinlan. The motorcycle refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated. The motorcycle led officers to Private Road 3815, where it ran through several yards and eventually wrecked out in a dried up canal near the lake. After wrecking the subject began to flee on foot, but was shortly captured by a Hunt County deputy.
After the subject was identified it was determined that he had a warrant for evading arrest with a vehicle. This subject is being booked into the Hunt County Jail to await arraignment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.