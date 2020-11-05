The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest early Thursday morning following a multi-county pursuit.
Jan Michael Aaron Olmstead, 35, no address listed, was being held in the Hunt County Detention Center Thursday on one count each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a public servant, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle and failure to identify as a fugitive from justice.
Olmstead was booked into the jail at around 1:30 this morning.
“We had to chase him all the way down to Wood County,” said Sheriff Randy Meeks. “The DPS had to spike him before we could catch him.”
Bonds on the Hunt County charges had not been listed as of 11:30 a.m. today.
Jail records indicate Olmstead was wanted as a fugitive out of Michigan.
Additional details concerning the case are expected to be released later today.
