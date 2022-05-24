The Rains County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement this afternoon, following an arrest in connection with guns reportedly found on the campus of Rains High School:
“Today 5/24/2022 Rains County deputies were called to Rains I.S.D. in reference to assist the Rains I.S.D. Police Department.
The call was to advise deputies responding, of a social media platform video that was sent out with a student having a handgun/weapon while on Rains I.S.D. property. Once deputies were on scene Chief Brimer was conducting a search of a vehicle in the Rains High school parking lot. Deputies assisted with the search and recovered were two handguns, one shotgun and an amount of ammunition from the vehicle. It was also known that Chief Brimer searched another vehicle at a different location and recovered more weapons.
Deputies were ordered to assist with scene security and crime scene integrity, once persons of interest were in custody. Not long after Chief Brimer public serviced a school administrator that was with deputies and told him to advise Rains County deputies that they could clear the scene. All deputies for Rains County Sheriff's Department cleared from the scene.”
The Rains ISD issued a statement noting that during the incident the campuses of Rains High School and Rains Middle School were on lockdown.
No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
