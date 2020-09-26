A Hunt County man has been arrested and charged in connection with two reported deaths in East Texas.
Gerald Wayne Cody, 60, of Commerce, was taken into custody Friday night by officers with the Commerce Police Department.
Cody was being held in the Hunt County Detention Center Saturday morning on two counts of criminally negligent homicide. No bond was immediately set.
Jail records indicate the counts were filed from Bowie County and involve offenses which reportedly occurred on July 15.
It was unknown as of Saturday whether Cody has an attorney to represent him on the charges.
No additional information was immediately available.
