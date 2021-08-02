A Caddo Mills man remains in local custody, charged with multiple counts of indecency with a child.
Mark Wayne Cotten, 47, was taken into custody on the evening of July 22 by officers with the Caddo Mills Police Department on two writs, each on a charge of indecency with a child, filed by the 196th District Court.
Cotten remained in the Hunt County Detention Center Monday, in lieu of a total of $400,000 bond.
It was not immediately known whether Cotten has an attorney or would be seeking the appointment of a defense counsel to represent him on the charges by filing a writ of habeas corpus with the district courts in Hunt County.
Indictments have not yet been filed in connection with the charges.
The Hunt County grand jury is next scheduled to convene on August 27.
