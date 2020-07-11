A woman from Caddo Mills is in local custody, charged in connection with a reported armed assault.
Sharon T. Ervin , 59,, was arrested early Saturday morning by officers with the Caddo Mills Police Department on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Ervin was being held on the charge in the Hunt County Detention Center. A bond amount had not been released as of 10:45 a.m. today.
It was unknown whether Ervin had an attorney, or whether she would be filing a writ of habeas corpus with the Hunt County District Courts in seeking the appointment of a defense counsel to represent her on the charges.
Aggravated assault is a second degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.
