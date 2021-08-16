A local man was arrested over the weekend and charged with an assault using a gun.
Officers with the Greenville Police Department were dispatched to 200 calls between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday, took six people into custody and filed 26 reports.
• Jarod Rashad Crockett of Greenville was taken into custody in the 2000 block of Wesley Street Sunday afternoon and was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon firearm.
Crockett remained in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center Monday, being held in lieu of $75,000 bond. Aggravated assault is a second degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000. It was unknown as of Monday whether the defendant has an attorney, or would be filing a writ with the Hunt County district courts, seeking to have a defense counsel appointed for him. No additional details were immediately available.
• Kaiya Lynne Doss of Greenville and Lakendra Lashawn Johnson of Greenville were each taken into custody on outstanding warrants.
• Danea Michelle Brubaker of Katy was taken into custody on a charge of driving while intoxicated and on an outstanding warrant.
• Timothy Don Parker of Greenville was taken into custody on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and on an outstanding warrant.
• Marie Trapani of Quinlan was taken into custody on a charge of criminal trespass.
