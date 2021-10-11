A Wills Point man was arrested early Sunday morning for allegedly attacking a Hunt County law enforcement officer.
Howard Keith Turbeville, 63, was being held Monday morning in the Hunt County Detention Center on one count each of aggravated assault against a public servant with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest. No bond amounts had been announced as of 8:30 a.m. Monday.
Jail records indicate that Turbeveille was taken into custody by the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, with the resisting arrest incident allegedly occurring on Saturday.
Aggravated assault against a public servant is typically filed as a first degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison.
It was unknown as of Monday morning whether Turbeville has an attorney, or would be seeking the appointment of an attorney by filing a writ of habeas corpus with the Hunt County district courts.
