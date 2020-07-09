A Dallas County man is in local custody, charged with an armed assault/family violence.
Angel Daniel Martinez, 31, of Dallas, was arrested Wednesday afternoon by deputies with the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of aggravated assault date/family/household with weapon and driving while license invalid with previous conviction.
Martinez was being held in lieu of a total of $75,500 bond Thursday morning in the Hunt County Detention Center.
It was unknown whether Martinez had an attorney, or whether he would be filing a writ of habeas corpus with the Hunt County District Courts in seeking the appointment of a defense counsel to represent him on the charges.
Aggravated assault is a second degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.