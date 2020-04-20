A local man was arrested overnight, charged with aggravated assault.
Kenneth Elmer Koch of Greenville was taken into custody late Sunday night by the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of failing to identify-giving false/fictitious information.
Koch, 67, of Greenville remained in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center Monday morning. Bond information was not immediately available and it was not known whether he had an attorney, or would be filing a writ of habeas corpus with a state district court in Hunt County in seeking to have a defense counsel appointed for him.
Aggravated assault is a second degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison.
No additional details were immediately available.
