For adults of all ages who have been bitten by the acting bug, two theatre companies in Hopkins and Collin County will be conducting auditions shortly for upcoming productions.
Community Players, Inc. will be holding auditions for classic English farce “Charley's Aunt,” starting at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 8, 9 and 10, at Baked + Brewed Bakery and Coffeehouse in Sulphur Springs.
Auditions for “Charley's Aunt” will consist of cold readings from the script. Those wishing to try out for a role will need to schedule an audition time either by calling 903-885-0107 or sending and email to ssmainsttheatre@gmail.com
The rehearsal schedule for “Charlie's Aunt” will be figured out based on the cast's schedules, and performances will be at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, two weeks in a row, from Nov. 5-7 and Nov. 12-14.
For more information about Community Players, Inc. and the audition, visit their website at www.communityplayersinc.com
Meanwhile, Fine Arts on Main in Farmersville will hold auditions for two different productions in August.
One will be for a mystery dinner theatre―with auditions on Wednesday, Aug. 18; weekly rehearsals on Thursdays from Aug. 26-Oct. 21; tech rehearsals Oct. 25-27; and show nights on Oct. 28 and 30―and the other will be for a radio (or audio) drama adaptation of “Frankenstein”―with auditions on Thursday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Aug. 28; weekly rehearsals on Tuesdays from Aug. 31-Oct. 5; tech rehearsals Oct. 8 and Oct. 11-13; and show nights Oct. 14-16.
Auditions for the mystery dinner theatre and for “Frankenstein” will both consist of performing a one-minute prepared monologue and cold reading from the script.
Even though a location has not yet been decide upon for the auditions for Fine Arts on Main's upcoming productions, aspiring cast members can sign up online for audition times for the mystery dinner theatre at https://bit.ly/2TzxN90, and for the “Frankenstein” audio play at https://bit.ly/2UH6gmR.
