Hunt County anglers and those across North Texas will have additional chances to land a rainbow trout this winter, thanks to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD).
The agency announced it intends to add almost 2,200 trout to Greenville’s Graham Park “lake” during a stocking event in January, although the exact date may be altered due to the unseasonably warm weather which has been occurring.
This is the third year TPWD has stocked Graham Park with trout, which leans the Greenville Parks and Recreation Department to host the annual“Trout Bout”event.
This year’s Trout Bout has been scheduled for Jan. 22 at the park, located at 800 Walnut Street in Greenville. Two contests are planned, with youth groups allowed to fish 8-10:30 a.m. and adults from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
Prizes will be awarded, including for the most fish caught in each age group.
No trout of any kind are usually found in the lake inside the park, which normally is full of crappie, small bass and catfish. Rainbow trout are typically found in more northern and colder states states and are unable to survive in Texas after the winter.
No registration is needed for the Trout Bout, although participants are asked to bring their own poles.
The TPWD is scheduled to stock multiple lakes across Texas with more than 352,000 trout this winter.
• Also in Hunt County, the Pear Trees pond in Wills Point is expected to be stocked with 1,000 trout on Feb. 19.
• The Harry Myers Park SE pond in Rockwall is scheduled to be stocked with 1,512 trout on Feb. 6.
Additional information on the trout stocking schedule is available at tpwd.texas.gov/fishboat/fish/management/stocking/trout_stocking.phtml
