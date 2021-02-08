A weekend action by the Texas Department of Public Safety and area law enforcement agencies resulted in the arrest of numerous individuals, including three murder suspects.
DPS Troopers were part of the nationwide CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort) while the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office worked with multiple departments on a reported crackdown of the Pagans Motorcycle gang.
Among the activity, three arrests were reported in Hunt County Sunday morning. Christopher Case Bailey, 27, of Fort Worth; Anthony Jordan Patterson, 25, no address listed; and Nathaniel David McCurdy, 35, no address listed, were each charged with one count of murder. All three were taken into custody by the DPS and booked into the Hunt County Detention Center, where bond was set at $1 million each.
All three were later released to other agencies, in Bailey’s case the murder charge was from Tarrant County.
