The City of Greenville’s annual observance of Arbor Day is scheduled at 10 a.m. Friday in the auditorium at Greenville High School.
Keep Greenville Beautiful and the Greenville Parks and Recreation Department will again be hosting the celebration, and all K-5th graders from the Greenville Independent School District and Greenville Christian School will receive a tree seedling donated by the City of Greenville.
Volunteers from the Greenville High School Navy Jr. ROTC have been preparing the estimated 3,000 seedlings that will be given out.
Friday’s event also serves as the City of Greenville’s official recognition as an official Tree City USA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.