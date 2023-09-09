Area first responders were busy on Saturday with an apartment fire on King Street just off Joe Ramsey Boulevard and an auto accident at State Highway 276 and County Road 2584.
Greenville Fire Department responded to a structure fire around noon at the King Place Apartments in the 4700 block of King Street. Dispatchers alerted the responding units there were reports of people trapped inside their apartment units. Hunt County EMS also responded to the scene.
One person had to be airlifted from Hunt Regional Medical Center to a Dallas area hospital with severe burns. There are reports of other injuries but no further information is currently available on the number of residents injured or their condition. King Place Apartments is a senior living complex. The fire was extinguished around 1 p.m.
Hunt County EMS – along with Union Valley Fire and Caddo Mills Rescue – also responded to a motor vehicle accident at SH 276 and CR 2584 involving a rollover at about 9:30 a.m. According to reports, one vehicle struck a tree and another rolled over; trapping a person inside the vehicle. Another person was ejected from the vehicle. Two helicopters were dispatched to the scene and transported victims to a Level 1 trauma hospital in Plano.
Hunt County Sheriff's Office and Department of Public safety units also responded to the scene. More information will be added as it becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.