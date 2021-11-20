Another search was reportedly conducted this morning in the ongoing effort to determine what happened to Michael Chambers, a Quinlan man who disappeared in 2017.
The Northeast Texas Child Abduction Response Team (CART) reported it had worked alongside the Hunt County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Game Warden dive team during an evidence search.
CART’s Mike Rambo said the search, at least the second conducted in about a month’s time, was based on a recent tip submitted about the case, but did not turn up any evidence.
Chambers disappeared in March 2017 and was last seen on surveillance cameras at the Walmart on Highway 34 in Quinlan.
Hunt County Sheriff Terry Jones has said the case remains open and investigations will continue.
Anyone who may have information on the disappearance is asked to contact the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office at 903-453-6838, or to remain anonymous they can contact Hunt County Crime Stoppers at 903-457-2929 or log into http://www.huntcountycrimestoppers.net/ or mobile app P3TIPS.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.